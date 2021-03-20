Contrasting Sprott (NYSE:SII) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sprott pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sprott is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

21.0% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50% China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and China Merchants Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 15.19 $10.20 million $0.04 1,077.25 China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 3.83 $13.44 billion N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sprott currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.