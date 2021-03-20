Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $583,264.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.53 or 0.00655197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

