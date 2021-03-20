Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 842,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 997,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

