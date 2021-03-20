Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 842,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 997,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
