Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of CDOR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,166. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

