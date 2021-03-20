Compound Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $141.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $436.03 or 0.00741524 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,682,507 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

