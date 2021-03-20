Comparing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DXC Technology and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $19.58 billion 0.36 -$5.37 billion $5.58 5.02 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 1.11 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -5.36

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -20.44% 14.08% 3.09% CooTek (Cayman) -8.63% -141.90% -30.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DXC Technology and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 7 3 0 2.30 CooTek (Cayman) 0 1 1 0 2.50

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 245.66%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, it offers business process services, which include digital integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

