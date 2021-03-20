Comparing Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Big Rock Partners Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Churchill Capital Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Churchill Capital Corp II has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Churchill Capital Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp II beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.