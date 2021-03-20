Comparing Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

36.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $207.49 million 2.83 $29.54 million $1.91 17.93 Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.82 $201.96 million $1.72 13.04

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.50% 13.97% 1.58% Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.69%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 34.61%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.