Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 21306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $358.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.
