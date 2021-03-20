Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 21306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $358.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 283,226 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

