Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. 333,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,385. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $818.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.