Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $168,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 108,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 41,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Comcast stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

