Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.78

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 15714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

