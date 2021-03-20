Colliers Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

