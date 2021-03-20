Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $144.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.30 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $585.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,692,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $17,712,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 733,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,659. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

