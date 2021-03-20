CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.35 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in CMS Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

