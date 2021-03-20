Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.