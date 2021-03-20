Cloudbric Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $273,805.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00051738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00655208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034458 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,370,511 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

