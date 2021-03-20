ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

