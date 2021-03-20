Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 960 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $733.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,184 shares of company stock valued at $196,296,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
