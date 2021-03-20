Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 960 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $733.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,184 shares of company stock valued at $196,296,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

