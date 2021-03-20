Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 924,422 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 924,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

