Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.