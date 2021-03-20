Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $865,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,572.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

KRNT opened at $102.69 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.