Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.38. 6,063,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,241,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.