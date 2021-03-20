City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $441.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,018.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

