Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 79503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

