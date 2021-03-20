Citigroup Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $350.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.21.

Shares of URI opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $330.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average of $230.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

