Citigroup Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

MU opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

