Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,821 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avnet by 37.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 375,995 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.53 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

