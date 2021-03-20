Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,175 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

