Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

