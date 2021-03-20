Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,152 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 207.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Black Hills by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

