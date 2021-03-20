Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

