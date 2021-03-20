Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

