Citigroup Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

EYE opened at $43.58 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.77, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

