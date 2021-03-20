Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.