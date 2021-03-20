Citigroup Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $99.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

