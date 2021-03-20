Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

Citi Trends stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

