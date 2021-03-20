CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CIT Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.