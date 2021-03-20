Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.26. 5,060,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

