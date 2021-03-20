Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,326,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 226,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.