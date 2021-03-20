Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.