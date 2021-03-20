Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 135,539 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $42.12 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

