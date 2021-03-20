Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 85,306 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 357.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

