Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $5.44 Million in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after buying an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after buying an additional 356,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after buying an additional 413,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.43 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -255.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.