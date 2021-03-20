Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $145.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

