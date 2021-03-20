Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.