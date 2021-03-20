CIBC Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$9.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWX. Raymond James lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a na rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

