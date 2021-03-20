Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $210.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $179.01 and last traded at $173.52, with a volume of 91105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.45.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.