Christopher M. Scalia Sells 3,100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.