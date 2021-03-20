Christopher Dawson Sells 9,240 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $328,098.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05.

Shares of RUN opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

